'Wife cheated on me and claimed to be mind controlled.' AITA? + UPDATE

She says she doesn't know because she doesn't remember all his instructions, but he may have let her tell me if I specifically asked, or it may be that the control was broken because it was too "emotionally intense." I just honestly did not believe this at all and I don't even know what to do with this excuse, like I've never heard any stuff like this in my life!

But my wife could tell I didn't believe her and she started crying and saying I didn't trust her and she wants to get out of the control and if I can help "save" her from him then she'll leave him and never do anything like that again. And I need to believe it's not her fault because she would never do that to me!