'AITA for suspecting my wife is cheating after what I keep finding in our dresser?' UPDATED

Lots (about 75%) of folks instantly jumped to cheating, which is understandable given the context. The other 25% either thought it was fake or needed more info because the idea of folding/hanging clothes in the closet of the person you are cheating is so outlandish, which is also understandable.

I was committed to finding answers that proved my wife’s innocence - which we eventually did. Out of all the 7.5 million views and 7k+ comments, the one thing that we all missed was the possibility of clothing being donated to us, which ended up being the case.

My wife is thrifty, and baby clothing is expensive. One of the ways we have curbed the cost is by frequenting social media market places looking for those who are cleaning house. During the process, it seems that folks would include more than just baby clothing in their donations.