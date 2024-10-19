"AITA for losing my mind because my wife created a secret TikTok for our kids?"

So, here’s the deal. I (35M) found out that my spouse (34F) has been running a secret TikTok account where she posts videos of our kids (5 and 7) without telling me. We’re parents, right? Shouldn’t we agree on things like this? I only discovered it when a friend sent me a link to a video of our daughter dancing and singing, and it had nearly a million views!

I’m totally freaking out! Who knows who is watching those videos? Who knows what kind of weirdos are out there?! What if someone tries to come after our kids or just wants to exploit their cuteness?! I confronted my spouse, and instead of understanding my concerns, she got defensive and said I was being controlling. CONTROLLING?! I’m just trying to protect our family!