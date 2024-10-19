'AITA for losing my mind because my wife created a secret TikTok for our kids?'

So, here’s the deal. I (35M) found out that my spouse (34F) has been running a secret TikTok account where she posts videos of our kids (5 and 7) without telling me. We’re parents, right? Shouldn’t we agree on things like this? I only discovered it when a friend sent me a link to a video of our daughter dancing and singing, and it had nearly a million views!
I’m totally freaking out! Who knows who is watching those videos? Who knows what kind of weirdos are out there?! What if someone tries to come after our kids or just wants to exploit their cuteness?! I confronted my spouse, and instead of understanding my concerns, she got defensive and said I was being controlling. CONTROLLING?! I’m just trying to protect our family!
Now, she’s been posting more videos and getting our kids into all kinds of goofy trends, and I'm at my breaking point. I feel like I’m losing my mind here. Am I the only one who thinks it’s outrageous to share our children's lives online without both parents’ consent? It’s not just a fun platform; it’s a dangerous world out there!
AITA for demanding she delete the account and stop exploiting our kids for clout?
And just to clarify, I’m not against social media or sharing photos of the kids occasionally, but this is a whole different level! She’s creating a brand around our children without even consulting me. Imagine if this blows up in a way that harms their future or exposes them to unwanted attention.
I can’t believe I have to explain why this is a HUGE deal! If you think I'm overreacting, maybe take a moment to think about what it means to properly protect your children instead of just going for the likes and followers.
I think sharing anything about children on social platforms is a big no. 🤷🏼♀️
I don't think you're overreacting, I am also a parent. This is like Lil Tay.
TheKeyHistory OP responded:
Thank you. It feels better to know that I'm not alone in this.
There is a lot of people out there who have done deep dives into children socials and found a ton of creepers and pedos who follow these kids. Take a look at who is following the actual channel and you will see a lot of grown ass adults. A lot of times the only channels they follow are kids accounts.
Your wife is giving strangers access to your kids. The fact she hid it from you means she knew you wouldn’t agree. In all honesty, anytime I see parents using their kids to gain online traction creeps me the hell out.
TheKeyHistory OP responded:
You hit the nail on the head! It’s so concerning how many adults, often with questionable intentions, follow kids’ accounts. I didn’t even think about checking who was following her channel, but that’s an eye-opener.
The fact that she felt the need to hide this from me is a red flag in itself. It shows she knows how I feel about protecting our children’s privacy. It’s infuriating and honestly heartbreaking to think about what this could mean for their safety.
What is she doing with all the money she’s made off them? If one of the videos has a million views it’s probably not an insignificant amount of money that she is hiding from you also.
TheKeyHistory OP responded:
You make a really good point. If she’s making money from those videos, I definitely want to know where that money is going. It’s not just about the privacy thing; it’s also about trust and making sure that any money made is supporting our family and the kids. If she’s been hiding both the videos and the finances from me, that raises a lot of red flags. Thanks for bringing this up, it’s something I need to figure out!
The fact it's secret says enough: she knows it's wrong