'My wife of 17 years died two weeks ago. I’m about to go to a hotel with someone I just met. AITA?'

You might instantly regret it, may experience impotency or become emotionally overwhelmed during or after the moment. Do what you need to help you cope but please be careful, discrete, and stay safe for the sake of your health and your children’s wellbeing.

Suitable-Ad-3265

Please don't do this. It's technically not cheating but she died only 2 weeks ago. You are in the depth of grief and I am 100% sure you will come to regret this deeply. It's too soon. You will not be able to turn back time and her be the only and last woman you have been intimate with...stop and think about that.