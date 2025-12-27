"AITA for telling my husband I wasn’t mad, just disappointed he didn't get me a Christmas present?"

Title says it all. We both spent time and money to find gifts for our 6 year old. I also spent $200 on a Christmas/birthday gifts for him. His birthday is right after Christmas. I let him know a couple of weeks ago there was a delay in shipping but it would be here before his birthday. Clearly communicated to him. It’s not a gift he can open in front of family or children and he was excited for what I ordered.

Christmas Eve while we’re wrapping presents from Santa, he informs me that he just got things for our child. I said ok, and took it as a possible surprise to me for my gift.