"AITA if I divorce my wife because she does not want me actively involved in raising our children?"

My wife (31f) and I (32m) have been together since college and we've been married for 7 years. We have three children together and I am sick of either having to step back and let her raise the kids almost as a single mom or fight with her because I did something with our children, even something as simple as feeding them. But that's where I'm at.

She wasn't like this when our oldest was born. It started when she was pregnant with our twins. She would always tell me to tidy or run some errands when I wanted to spend time with our child.

Then she'd keep him by her side the entire day or she'd go off somewhere if I said we should all spend the day together and focused on our oldest. But when the twins came it was worse.