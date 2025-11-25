'I think my wife had an affair. She thinks she is not in the wrong. AITA?'

She would not be attending. She planned a work trip so that she wouldn’t have to go. Before I left for the trip, my wife told me that we were done, and that we needed to start looking into the logistics of splitting and divorce after I got back from my trip. This was it.

Trip went fine, I had a good time with my kids and family. Was trying to enjoy the time I have with them due to the upcoming cluster we were about to put them through. When I got back I became increasingly more upset the more I thought of it. I did something I normally wouldn’t. I looked through my wife’s laptop and discovered a months long affair, starting in April of that year. It was currently the end of summer.