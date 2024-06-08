Man’s 12-year wait for kids leads to uncovering wife’s long-term affair. AITA?

So here's where stuff gets really messed up: spurred on by our Dogs coming demise I started researching why we never ended up having kids and came across some texts (>10k+) during that same time period where she had a 2-3 year affair.

It was the guy that actually broke it off with her in the end because he knew she was married and didn't want to be a home wrecker. This made her intensely angry at me for 2 years!

I had no idea why she was so mad. Honestly, now I wish she would have left me for him so I could at least have a chance at finding a women that truly loves me enough to have our baby.