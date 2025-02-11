'AITA for telling my wife she has to take care of the baby all night on the trip she insists we go on?'

Now I would rather her be home to help me with the kids but she was so excited to visit as she’s never been there. I insisted on her going alone. It will be less stressful for her. She can explore after conference hours. It will suck for me but at least we’ll be in a controlled area which is our house.

There’s space, all their toys, kitchen, my desk with a monitor setup etc. as opposed to the ‘vacation’ where we’ll be cramped in a Hilton hotel room. The kids have never slept in the same room ever.

And not only do we have to worry about taking strollers and car seats with us on the flight (which I’ll be doing since it will be too heavy for my wife) we have to carry two kids.