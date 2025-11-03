'My wife hid that she can’t have kids and I just found out after 6 years together.' UPDATED

"My wife (24F) hid that she can’t have kids and I (27M) just found out after 6 years together. I don’t know what to do."

me and wife have been together for 6 years and married for 3. Weve built a happy marriage and a stable and comfortable life. Once everything felt settled, we decided to start a family. From the very beginning, I was clear about wanting a big family,4 or 5 kids,and she always said she was on board.

After a year of trying with no success, I got myself checked, and everything came back fine. Thats when she sat me down for a serious talk. She finally told me that before we got together, she had a medical procedure due to some health issues, and shes known this entire time that her chances of getting pregnant were negligible.

I just went numb. Everything after that felt like a blur. She broke down crying and apologized over and over. I couldnt process it, I just left despite her begging me to stay and talk.