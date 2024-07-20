'AITA for telling my wife that her hobby isn't a job and isn't helping our financial situation?'

She has an entire room dedicated solely to her hobby. She will sometimes sell some items she makes or takes on a specific project for a friend/family member or the odd person from the internet. But sometimes I feel like she spends more time and effort on shopping for materials than she does actually crafting things. In short, there is no way her hobby has brought in more money than she has spent.

Last week was an especially busy week at my job and I was unable to flex my schedule to help at home during the workday. My wife complained to me that she needs more help at home and that I need to figure out ways to give her breaks. I told her that I am doing the best I can, but my job keeps the roof over our heads and if I need to be at the office, that's what I'm going to do.