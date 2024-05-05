Man calls wife a hypocrite for banning daughter from wearing makeup to cover acne like she does. AITA?

Yazmin yelled saying I have no idea what's it like to have acne, and that she has to wear it to be taken seriously at work. I said then Penny needs to wear it to be treated at school. Yazmin got angrier and said I never had acne so I don't get to have an opinion.

Later in the night, Yazmin was crying. I have literally never mentioned her acne before that moment. She was asking me if she's ugly to me. I told her she is the most beautiful woman in the world to me. She's has been insecure ever since.