'AITA for suspecting my wife of infidelity after she expressed her views on cheating?'

I wanted to go after her, but her friends stopped me and told me to give her some time to be alone and cry it out. They told me that she is speaking from experience because her previous long-term partner had cheated on her and she forgave him (they broke up a couple of years later because he wanted children and she didn’t).

These friends known her for much longer than I do and they said that as far as they know, she was never unfaithful to me or to anyone else. When my wife came back, I apologized to her and she accepted. The rest of the evening went on as normal.