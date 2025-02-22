Man stunned as 50yo wife gets positive pregnancy test 15 years after his vasectomy. AITA? + UPDATE

So my wife of over 25 years just showed me a positive pregnancy test. I've had a vasectomy since just after our 18 yo twins were born. She's freaking out about the pregnancy and the fact that I've had a vasectomy.
I've been calm and supportive. I'm saying I'm fine. I really can't even think of a single time she has a chance to screw around. I'm going to make an appointment with a urologist.
I am still freaking out in my head. This happened an hour ago and it's just weird. I'm 56 and she's 50, which is way to old to have a kid. Someone mentioned peri-menopause can cause false positives and a Google search shows this to be accurate. Rare but it happens.
I've already mentioned it to her and her doctor has her on the schedule tomorrow. The complete ending of freaking out on her part pretty much put my anxiety to rest. I'll update in case anyone wants to know.
Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:
She could also be getting a false positive due to menopause. Both of you should see your respective doctors.
Weirdly enough, I get positive pregnancy tests with my cervical pre cancer. I don't know why. Freaked me out so bad. Hopefully it's not that.
Menopause can cause a fluctuation in hormones that can read as a false positive on a pregnancy test! Consult an OBGYN to confirm of course. But don’t jump to cheating conclusions.
Yes had my tubes tied 21 years ago and when I skipped a period I freaked. Took at home test and each one had a faint line. Went to the Doctor got a blood test and it was negative. He told me that this can happen when you are going through The Change. I can understand the freak out though. To have a baby in your fifties would be hard. I am 48 have two grandkids and they wear me out. I can not imagine being a fool time parent now.
Just go with her to the doctor. Don't worry tho. It's most likely a hormone issue for her. I can't imagine being pregnant at 50! Im sure she needs you right now.
So, I'm actually a bit surprised by how much this has been seen and commented on. As well as an insane amount of dm's. Even if I didn't reply I did read them all.
Some background:
When our twins were little and I was working two jobs my wife had an EA. So there is a history that led to me freaking out initially. It was barely an EA from her side but the AP was pushing boundaries when I caught what was happening and in her defense she agreed it was inappropriate as soon as I confronted her and went NC immediately.
Since then we've actually gotten to a great place and have a great marriage. Got all the questions why she took a pregnancy test? She was two weeks late and even in peri-menopause she's like a clock usually and as has been mentioned, the snip can fail.
For the "She's for the streets!" comments and DM's; after my initial reaction I'm not concerned that she was fooling around. Our youngest daughter wanted us to get location sharing so we all share locations with each other. We have ring cameras at all entry and exit points at our home, and honestly, we pretty much are together when not at work.
On to the update. She is not pregnant. They are unsure what caused the false positive (which they got at the doctor's as well) but an ultrasound ruled it out. I have an appointment to make sure I don't have swimmers cause now I'm nervous about that.
They want to do some more tests to make sure the HCG in her system is just a symptom of peri-menopause and not anything worse. I'm glad that my freak out was kept to myself and thanks to all of you that have me some info on what could be causing the issues.
That's likely it.
I've never had a post blow up like this, a Newsweek writer contacted me for a comment even so I'm considering deleting my account.
My wife had ovarian cancer as a teenager. After chemo and endometriosis and other stuff, she was told it was impossible to have kids. So when she got a positive test for our first, she reread the box...and saw ovarian cancer can cause a false positive pregnancy test. Cue panic. Luckily, turns out she can have kids.
If there are no updates, I'll live my life thinking that the wife isn't pregnant, it wasn't cancer, and the two of them will live to be a hundred years old.
Honestly, I've never seen a post end up like this. I'm happy for you that you were both secure and immediately went to get health checked for both of you (or are going to). I love that you both trust and support each other and don't have any issues worrying about her being for the streets.
It sounds like you both are with the right other person AND that hopefully everything else is healthy for both ot you. Good for y'all. I really needed this positivity and hopeful outlook today. Thank you. ✨️
I know that men can have a false positive on a pregnancy test, caused by certain kinds of tumors. I hope there’s nothing like that going on with your wife.
manchvegasnomore (OP)
This is a bit weird. There are concerns it could be cancer, more testing to follow.