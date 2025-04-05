Religious spouse exiles husband's family after tasteless cheating prank. AITA? + UPDATE

Turns out the women pranked her and told her that I'm cheating on her as a 'prank'. My wife is pretty religious and getting married to her is in itself an achievement for me.

All of my cousins and their friends explained to her that it was just a prank and I'm not cheating on her but my wife was angry at them and told them to get out of our house and she doesn't want to listen to their explanation anymore.

After they all left my wife told me that if I ever cheat on her she'll make sure I'll regret it, she said she didn't get married to me only to find me in bed with another woman, I told her that I'll never cheat on her and they were pranking you.