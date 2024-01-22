Wife 'loans' another man $1K, spends the day with his family. 'She doesn't hide anything.' AITA?

She declined. So my ask was that if the friend was leaving, she should leave too so they won't be alone. She agreed. Anyways, while there she sees him using drugs, which makes her uncomfortable but she stays.

He made a few passes at her, which she first ignored then chastised him. The friend also chastised him saying he shouldn't be hitting on married women. He later apologized but added that he wasn't in his right mind due to the drugs.

A few weeks after that, they arranged to play tabletop games again. She, he, his kids, and the same friend were going to eat at a pretty expensive restaurant around 230p, then return to his house again to play the games. The friend bails on the restaurant so it was just my wife and the guy and his kids.