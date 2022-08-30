Wife asks if she's wrong to lock husband's stoner friend out of the house.

Long-terms guests can be a huge burden, especially if they take more than they give.

So, a mother of 6 found her world upended when her husband's friend moved in... and it only got worse from there. When she brought her concerns up to her husband, he was of less than little help. So she took action.

Now, she's taken to Reddit to ask if she did the right thing or not! Here's her (u/FantasticGymnastic69) story:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for locking the door to my home so my husbands friend couldn’t come in?

My husband's friend has been living with us for about 6 months now. When my husband presented the idea to me about him moving in, I was hesitant but he was determined to get him “out of the streets”.