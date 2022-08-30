Wife asks if she's wrong to lock husband's stoner friend out of the house.

So, a mother of 6 found her world upended when her husband's friend moved in... and it only got worse from there. When she brought her concerns up to her husband, he was of less than little help. So she took action.
Now, she's taken to Reddit to ask if she did the right thing or not! Here's her (u/FantasticGymnastic69) story:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for locking the door to my home so my husbands friend couldn’t come in?
My husband's friend has been living with us for about 6 months now. When my husband presented the idea to me about him moving in, I was hesitant but he was determined to get him “out of the streets”.
Fast forward to preset day… his friend got a part time job at fed ex and quit a couple of weeks ago because he didn’t “like how his supervisor was talking to him”. He does not contribute anything to our home, doesn’t help cook, clean, or watch our children. (Our oldest girl keeps an eye out on our toddler more than he does).