"AITA for telling my wife she makes traveling no fun?"

So my wife (38f) and I (36m) have been together 8 years. We live in my home state of Arkansas, she is from San Diego. Every year she wants to visit home, we used to fly but since we have a kid (2f) she now wants to drive.

I have no problem using all my vacation days for this, she lives here. Traveling is a pain because she overpacks. Used to fill my CX-7 FULL, but work gave me a $900 car allowance and we used that to get a full size Suburban.

This time she loaded THAT full. I mean front passenger to the ceiling so I can't see the mirrors full. We didn't use hardly any of it. Every stop I carried everything into the hotel because she was afraid it would get stolen. It's 3 days each way.