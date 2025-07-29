'AITA for having my wife not attend my sibling's wedding?'

My brother, let's call him Nathan, is getting married early next year to someone he's been dating for a long time. My wife and I both have no issues with either of them, and we were both looking forward to attending the wedding, until he told us recently that children would not be allowed to attend the wedding.
We have a one-year-old son, who is the only child who is blood related to either the bride or groom in the wedding. Nobody else has any children, we both have very small immediate families.
We also live a good distance from any family, both of our parents live multiple hours away and aren't viable options for sitting, through a variety of circumstances and/or attending the wedding themselves.
We were obviously very disappointed to find out they wouldn't want kids at the wedding, considering the only blood relative affected was our son, but chose to respect their wishes.
Now, we've made the decision to have my wife not attend so that she can watch my son, considering that I am involved in the wedding as the best man. My family is upset about this, saying that we should find alternate accommodations so that my wife can attend the ceremony at least.
Are we the AHs here? We didn't make this decision out of spite, we were upset at the decision that they didn't want the only nephew involved, but we made this decision as necessity because we have nobody else to watch him.
We also don't feel that we should hire somebody who we don't fully trust or know, just so that she can attend a wedding for people who didn't want our son there in the first place.
EDIT - I forgot a few key pieces of information. The wedding is roughly an hour away from me, so it's not super close. My brother wants the grooms party to stay overnight, which makes it more difficult, which means we would need overnight accommodations.
There is a hotel nearby for my wife and son to stay in, but I can't justify paying for a room for them to just sit there and do nothing all night. This is our first and only child, so we're probably overprotective and paranoid, but we don't want to just hire anybody to come and watch him, especially when we're gone for a lengthy period of time over an hour away.
NTA - you're nta here, and neither is your sibling and his wife to be. Your wife and son not attending is a consequence of the decision of having a child free wedding. You can't be faulted for that. At the same time, it's the couple's perogative to get married however they want. Who are the AH's here are the people who judge you for it or judge the bridal party.
Exactly. The bride/groom set the boundary (no kids), you/wife respected the boundary. NAH, except the people who seem to think you should a) cross the boundary or b) do something that crosses YOUR boundary (having someone you don't know well watch your kid or spend $$ for your family to be in a hotel room needles).
NAH. Childfree weddings mean some people aren’t going to attend. So as long as your wife is okay with staying back, that’s the solution. Now, I’ll tell you as a parent of an 8 year old, you need to start to build your babysitting bench. Family won’t always be able to watch nor should they be. Check FB for local parent groups (typically mom groups) of your area. They will have referrals for trusted sitters.
There was no one beyond family I would have trusted with my kid at that age, let alone for an overnight. Sure as hell no one on an FB group.
See that's exactly why OP's side of family needs to get over themselves regarding her not attending and should be grateful that OP is even going because he can easily use the very valid excuse that his son is a infant/toddler, thus both shouldn't be home alone without him for 2 nights.
(That wedding is so not going overnight prep & day, it's definitely 2 nights & drive back on next day due being childfree wedding with alcohol served for reception.)
NTA. They made a choice to have no kids knowing you have a child and neither of your families around. You did your part by respecting their choice. They don't get to tell you how to handle the consequences of their choice. At this point I'd be having some real honest conversations until they pull their heads out of their nether regions.
NTA They chose a childfree wedding when they knew you had a child. Not to mention expecting the groomsmen to stay overnight. That's a big enough ask as it is. Do what is best for your wife and son and ignore anyone who tells you differently.
NTA. Your son is your priority and if you don't have anyone to watch him while you attend the wedding, it's fair enough that one of you stays behind to do so. It's not right for them to get upset that your wife is not attending, because the fact is they didn't allow your son to attend in the first place.
NAH. Does your wife have a problem with this solution? It should be between you and her. It does suck that your brother’s rule is only affecting your family, but I understand it. I don’t see your solution as spiteful at all; they made a rule which had consequences. It happens.
rk124193 (OP)
She's fully on board with this decision. She was just as upset as I were when they decided to not have kids at the wedding, and we both decided this was an appropriate course of action when we realized we had no other viable options to watch my son.
You are NTA. Your family comes first. You have a toddler and his needs are far more important than theirs. If they said, we want your wife and you said, she comes with a toddler... the ball is in their court. They can choose to adjust their plans to accommodate their only blood youngster, at that age they are quite manageable... or they respect that you all have logistics that you had to plan for.
My daughter and son-in-law are attending a wedding in September. It is no kids, they have a 3, 2 and 1 year old. They called me and asked me to come with them to the Air BnB and watch the babies while they attend the adults only events over the weekend.
If I wasn't able to go with them and stay in the room, they wouldn't be able to participate... the bride and groom are totally free to plan their wedding how they want, but, when they place restrictions on the quests... there can be outcomes that aren't "ideal" and they just have to accept that, or adapt.