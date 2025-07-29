'AITA for having my wife not attend my sibling's wedding?'

Now, we've made the decision to have my wife not attend so that she can watch my son, considering that I am involved in the wedding as the best man. My family is upset about this, saying that we should find alternate accommodations so that my wife can attend the ceremony at least.

Are we the AHs here? We didn't make this decision out of spite, we were upset at the decision that they didn't want the only nephew involved, but we made this decision as necessity because we have nobody else to watch him.

We also don't feel that we should hire somebody who we don't fully trust or know, just so that she can attend a wedding for people who didn't want our son there in the first place.