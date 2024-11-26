"AITA for how I reacted to my wife going out to dinner with a male coworker?"

My wife and I have been married for 3 years and together for 7. Last year, my wife had a miscarriage and it was a really hard time for her. She struggled a lot with it, and I was there for her and supported her through it.

Last week, my wife asked me if she could take her co worker out to a French restaurant for dinner since he was French too. I was really uncomfortable with it, and I asked my wife why couldn’t she take him out for breakfast, because a dinner just felt intimate.