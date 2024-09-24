Wife plans solo honeymoon without husband 2 years after their wedding. AITA?

When this woman is completely frustrated with her husband, she asks the internet:

"AITA for planning a honeymoon without my husband?"

I love my husband dearly and we have a beautiful life together with two beautiful children. I don't ask for much, because I I'm more than capable of doing or buying for myself.

When we got engaged there was no proposal at all. I knew he wanted to get married, because we talked about the life we wanted to build together (and we started building), but it was like pulling teeth to get a ring.

I finally got the ring and we did a really nice courthouse wedding (neither of us wanted anything more than that). We always said that we didn't want to wedding, but we would have a reception for family and we will go on a honeymoon. The reception happened, but the honeymoon did not.