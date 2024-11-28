'AITA for being upset that I found out my wife was pregnant via social media?' UPDATED

Eventually, she said she didn’t want to give me excuses and that the right thing for her to do was take responsibility and apologize. I eventually gave in, told her she was forgiven, and said everything was fine. Still, I went to talk to her friend—the one who was with her all day and bought the pregnancy test with her.

Her story was that, right after my wife tested positive, they spent about an hour freaking out and talking about ways to tell me or surprise me. Eventually, my mother-in-law got home, and they told her. Together, they decided to invite their girlfriends over to discuss ways to tell me. The friend went over all their ideas, and I 100% believe her.