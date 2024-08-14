Wife REFUSES to make food for husband after his 'work wife' get too involved. AITA? UPDATED 2X

I think in plain words you need to tell your husband that you don't want him interacting with her at all unless it's required for business and only as minimum as necessary. Her behavior from consistently cooking for him to calling him her work husband and giving him tight hugs are extremely inappropriate.

He should not be more worried about hurting a coworker's feelings than disrespecting his marriage.

He didn't want to hurt her feelings by not eating her food but he has no issue with throwing his own wife's food away in front of you? His coworker's behavior is a direct threat to his marriage and it is his responsibility to set and enforce the boundaries to protect said marriage.