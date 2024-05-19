Staunchly childfree wife refuses to take in husband's newly discovered daughter. AITA?

Sarah found my husband on facebook and reached out to him 4 months ago. She is sick with an aggressive form of cancer and probably has less than six months. She also has an 11 year old little girl named emily that is my husbands child. We’ve since got a paternity test but as soon as I saw the pictures I knew she was his.

We have been to california to meet with sarah and see how we’ll proceed. Right now sarah’s mom has moved in with them as a caregiver but she is very elderly and not a long term solution and there’s no other family.

Sarah is adamant that we take emily in and raise her like a normal family. It is truly heartbreaking to see them but as far as I’m concerned they are complete strangers to us.