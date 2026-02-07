'AITA for leaving wife at home after she revealed that she was going to wear white to my brother's wedding?'

So my wife and brother's wife don't get along. My wife has a bit of temper but my SIL isn't a saint as well. However, I was never going to let my wife pull something at the wedding which she tried to wear a white dress. I explicitly told her to not even think about it.
She did it once, no doubt she'd do it again. She can be that pity. She said she wouldn't "stoop" to SIL's level and do it although she was mad I was just a guest at my brother's wedding, and urged me to not let it slide.
I told her that if she even tried to wear white then I wouldn't let her go through with it. She bought a black dress and said she'd wear it at the wedding. And I, of course, believed her.
As we were preparing to go, she comes downstairs wearing a white strap dress. I lost it and asked what was wrong with her. She said I wouldn't understand and that I shouldn't involve myself in women's disagreements.
I told her to just stop and changed or I wouldn't take her with me. She argued about returning the black dress because it was too tight which was true but I'm sure this was deliberate move on her part.
She tried to get me to let it go as we were late for the wedding but I insisted she change. I told her she was ruining this for MY BROTHER not just SIL. She refused, I called her petty then left.
I went without her and although everyone was asking about her, they understood why she didn't come (they assumed it's because of her beef with SIL). I found about 11 texts all containing choice words directed at me (and SIL) she went to stay with her sister who got hereelf involved and called me and my family toxic and abusive.
Mom heard and the train wreck began. Thankfully, Brother and SIL don't know what's going on although Mom says they deserve to know what type of person my wife is. Now I'm stuck betwen family and my wife who refuses to come saying I need to "make it right" whatever that means.
My question is AITA for not letting her go to the wedding wearing white? Should I have just left this between her and SIL? I did this for my brother.
So, in your first paragraph, do you mean that your wife has worn white to someone else's wedding BEFORE this time? Man, you need to rethink who you're married to. And she's this mad over you not being in the wedding party? I hope you don't have kids. You need to do a Homer-Simpson-back-into-the-hedge meme out of your marriage.
OutsideFinancial125 (OP)
Hi. Yes she did but that was years sgo. Even before we got married. She tells it as a "funny story" when in reality it's just pity and hatred towards the woman. Oh, man. I admit my wife has some negative qualities that seemed minor or trivial then but now it's like they're amplified. I din't know how to handle it except to be assertive and put boundaries in place, but, obviously it's not working.
Can you imagine what she is going to do to him? I'd lay odds on her planning to hurt/pay back/ stab her husband in the back (metaphorically).
It may be a blessing that she left the home to go stay with her mom. OP can consult an attorney, draw up the divorce papers and get her stuff moved into a nice tidy storage unit and have whoever serves her the papers hand her the keys to the unit. And get the keys to the house changed if the attorney okays it.
Man I’m just gonna say this:
How you treat others is a sign of YOUR character, not theirs. And your wife is showing some ugly character here.
This would be absolute deal breaker for me. On par with being rude to wait staff or kicking pets or being cruel to children. I don’t think you can truly trust someone with a mean spirit. I’d be waiting for it to be turned against me. Ugly on the inside is just ugly.
The fact that she brags about it as a funny story is all you need to know. It should be a story of shame as she has grown older and matured. It is obvious she has not matured at all.
Your wife, a grown woman, decided to wear white to a wedding because she's beefing with the bride instead of just staying home then called you a bunch of names because you didn't enable her but YOU'RE the toxic and abusive one?
I hope you told your wife not to return until she can learn to be an adult. You should also tell your brother and SIL what your wife was planning to do. She reap what she sowed🤷♀️
If you turned up with your wife it wouldn't just be between her and your SIL. Your relationship with your brother will be strained because you allowed your wife to turn up in white for the sake of "staying out of it" and attention will be on your wife then your mother who was appalled by what your wife had plan will also have issues with you.
NTA, wearing white to a wedding is an AH move, regardless of whatever beef is going on. This is a day your brother and SIL have been planning for a long time and put a lot of money int- it’s their day. You did the right thing by protecting it.