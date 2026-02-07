'AITA for leaving wife at home after she revealed that she was going to wear white to my brother's wedding?'

As we were preparing to go, she comes downstairs wearing a white strap dress. I lost it and asked what was wrong with her. She said I wouldn't understand and that I shouldn't involve myself in women's disagreements.

I told her to just stop and changed or I wouldn't take her with me. She argued about returning the black dress because it was too tight which was true but I'm sure this was deliberate move on her part.

She tried to get me to let it go as we were late for the wedding but I insisted she change. I told her she was ruining this for MY BROTHER not just SIL. She refused, I called her petty then left.