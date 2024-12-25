'My wife is sad because I got my sister a much more 'romantic' Christmas gift than I got her. AITA?'

So for my sister’s Christmas gift this year, I got her a canvas of a customized star map of what the stars in the sky looked like that night. I also wrote a personalized note on that canvas.

Everyone wanted to have a look and they thought it was a really sweet gift. Well everyone except my wife. Later that night, my wife told me how she hurt she was feeling that I chose that romantic gift for my sister and not for her.

I told my wife there was nothing romantic about that gift, and besides that gift didn’t even cost that much. My wife’s Christmas gift list cost a lot, and I was happy to get my wife every item on the list. I just didn’t understand why my wife was feeling sad.