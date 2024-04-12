Wife shares detailed saga of confronting husband & mistress during secret vacation. AITA? PARTS 3&4 OF 4 PART STORY

His reply, "Stop trying to control the situation'. Wait. I offered to help because you had no help and you classified that as me being controlling? That bothered me. Not because he's a dick, I know that part can't be helped. But because he knows me. He knows that wasn't a controlling comment. So why say it?

I realized he said this because he has to. Me being a good person brings him guilt. He knows this move is selfish. He knows he has been difficult. He knows the affair was wrong. But it's easier to make me the villain than to face his own faults. Perhaps he has told so many lies about what an evil person I am to his AP that he now believes them.