Wife shares detailed saga of confronting husband & mistress during secret vacation. AITA? PARTS 1& 2 OF 4 PART STORY

My heart dropped. I knew it was her. I stared at my phone without opening it for a good minute. I knew that opening that text was opening a door I wasn't sure I wanted opened. Perhaps she would just be apologizing.

Or maybe thanking me for earlier. Were the kids ok? Or perhaps she would have questions or concerns about him and want an ally. I knew after opening that text, no matter what it said, things would never be the same.

For a split second I regretted my decision to be kind to her. I took away some of her worry and fear and yet none of my emotions have changed. But then I remembered; I'm not in the wrong here. I don't need anyone to tell me it's ok because I was not to blame.