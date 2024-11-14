'AITA for demanding my wife stay out of my sister's relationship with her sister?' UPDATED

He’s constantly trying to find fault with me, I’m not even on talking terms with him because he tried saying we were bad kids and our parents kicked us out. He doesn’t even know sh!t. My dad was/is still likely an alcoholic and our mother didn’t give a crap about what he was doing to us. We had no other choice but to drop out of high school and leave home.

Below is the letter written by my wife and sent to our sisters:

"Instead of talking face to face or over the phone, I thought it would be better for everyone if I wrote this. First, I want to apologize for my horrible behavior these past few weeks.