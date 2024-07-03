'AITA for telling my wife that we shouldn't be spending $1100/mo on groceries?' UPDATED 3X

January 2019 alone was $1450.91 on groceries for the two of us. We spend about $291.14/mo on restaurants as well (another conversation). AITA for suggesting we cut back on the extravagantly priced healthy groceries? On Sunday, she sent me to the store with a list, including 8 beef jerky sticks (think slim jims) but a specific healthy brand. They were $2.29 each, so it was over $18 just for 8 beef jerky sticks.

Critical_Liz said:

What the hell is she buying? Organic Quail eggs straight from Vietnam? Even gourmet super organic food shouldn't be THAT much. NTA

eta: I just figured out what she's doing. She's buying stuff and getting cash back, probably the max amount and pocketing it.