'My wife thinks it was inappropriate that I became friends with a single mom when she was bedridden. Am I wrong?' + UPDATE

She had recently moved to the neighborhood. Over the next month or so, we did get to know each other better, and also it looked like daughter and my son were becoming friends.

Now, I did keep my wife in the loop on everything, and my wife had no issues with it. She was even happy I was talking with someone who wasn’t a “sad and mopey” like her. I obviously disagreed with my wife, because I loved my wife and I didn’t think she was mopey at all. She was just going through some stuff.