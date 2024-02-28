Wife threatens husband, 'You have 12 hours to decide if you want a divorce or an open marriage.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

And maybe she held it out for the sake of us, we did love our dad a lot. He was a great father and 80% of the time a good husband. But my mother was relieved when my father died. How I know this?

Because she cried for only 4 days and was back to normal. Then next year she met a guy and had been with him since. My mom and dad have been married for 35 years when he died.

This update gives more details about OP's husband:

Also, this is not the first time my husband cheated. I forgave him. I found sexting and he blamed it on his sex addiction and I forgave him because we had children. Even now he blamed it on me that I do not give him sex. I mean he is a bum and doesn't do his part of chores.