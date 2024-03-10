'AITA for telling my wife I find her unattractive after her surgery? I wasn't harsh.'

"AITA for being truthful and admitting that I find my wife unattractive after her surgery?"

My wife had plastic surgery recently. We had discussed it and I was against it. It was not my decision and ultimately I had no say. She looks weird now. She had the fat sucked out of her face, lip fillers, a neck lift, other stuff I don't really get.

She gives me uncanny valley vibes now. It freaks me out. She is fully healed now and she wants us to go back to normal. Like me initiating s#x. I have done so but not as much as I used to. And when I do I try and make sure there is very little light.