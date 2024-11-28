'AITA for asking my wife to take down videos she posted of her feeding our son?'

What do you think? AITA? Or is he totally justified in wanting her to take down these videos? This is what top commenters had to say and OP's responses:

Jyqm said:

Oof. NTA. Your wife is way Too Online and her participation in these cult-ish "momfluencer" spheres is seriously clouding her judgment. But look, forget about her tits. That's obviously a non-starter given where she's at right now. You'll probably find yourself on much more solid argumentative ground if you stick with the principle that you don't want your child's face posted all over the internet.

That is not only a perfectly reasonable thing to want, but it's also something you both have an equal stake in. "No photos of the kid on social media unless both parents are okay with it" is a more difficult idea to argue against.

StAlvis said: