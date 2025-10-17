"My wife waits with the door open when I’m getting ready to leave. Am I overreacting?"

When my wife wants to go somewhere (unexpectedly or with not telling me what time she wants to leave) as soon as she feels it’s time to leave, she opens the door and stands outside with our baby. This really annoys me because it’s usually when I’ve had baby all morning so I don’t have outside close on. I’m 5-10 mins max but the way she does it makes out like I take forever.

She’s even brought it up in an argument saying “when I’m ready and waiting you decide to go to the toilet and have a drink then put clothes on”…I only found out we were going somewhere 5 mins ago and started doing those things when she told me, which I don’t feel is unreasonable?