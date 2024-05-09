'Wife walked out on me and my daughter two years ago. Now she returned and wants to be family.' MAJOR UPDATE

I told her pretty bluntly that I was looking for divorce and that there's already someone else, she said she completely understands if I h*te her now (which I don't) but maybe I can give her a chance to make it up to us. I am torn. I still have feelings for her, and I'm glad my daughter got her mother back, but how can I trust her to not just walk out on us? What I am supposed to do with Jill?

"Thanks for everything but my wife is back, so long and thanks for the fish?" I don't know where to put my head anymore.

jgyimesi wrote:

Mental health is no joke. Mental health does not absolve you of your actions and the consequences associated with them. Two years is a long time. It’s a lifetime for your child. I would ask yourself the following questions:

What stops this from happening again?