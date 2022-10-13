Wife walks out on husband after living with her FIL's pets after his house burnt down.

When you marry someone, you usually know the big things about that person. What their favorite food is, their favorite color, and are they a dog or cat person? On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**Hole Subreddit, a man finds out that he didn't know everything about his wife.

AITA for calling her a drama queen and telling her to come off it?

Pets change people.

My wife and I have been together for six years, and I am willing to admit that she didn't start acting like this until we got pets. She was a very compromising and solution-finding individual before getting the animals.