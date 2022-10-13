Someecards Logo
Wife walks out on husband after living with her FIL's pets after his house burnt down.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 13, 2022 | 3:11 PM
When you marry someone, you usually know the big things about that person. What their favorite food is, their favorite color, and are they a dog or cat person? On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**Hole Subreddit, a man finds out that he didn't know everything about his wife.

AITA for calling her a drama queen and telling her to come off it?

Pets change people.

My wife and I have been together for six years, and I am willing to admit that she didn't start acting like this until we got pets. She was a very compromising and solution-finding individual before getting the animals.

My father's home burnt down, and I ended up staying at a hostile (I told him he could stay here but refused, as he didn't want to be a burden). He did ask that I take in his animals temporarily. He has a dog and three cats.

