Wife walks out of the airport when she sees MIL standing there with luggage. AITA?

"AITA for walking out of the airport when I saw my husband's mom standing there with her luggage?"

RoadIsland123

I F30 don't have the best relationship with my husband's mom. Since day one she tried to make remarks and compare me to her ??.

She then tried to get on my good side and started overly praising everything I do and sometimes even copying me like that one time when she LITERALLY dyied her hair purple just like mine and when everyone pointed out how ridiculous she looked. She actually blamed me and accused me of trying to make a joke out of her.

So, Anyway! My husband and I took 2 weeks off work to go visit some places out of the country - tourism in other words. Thing is, I was the one who saved up for and arranged for the trip (my husband was responsible for booking the tickets).