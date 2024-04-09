'AITA for trying to take back $80k of the $160,000 my spouse spent behind my back?'

That was about a year ago. We are still together but, as you can imagine, the financial issues are only one of many issues we have. At the time, I realized what he had spent and that I was so ill prepared for a divorce. I started transferring money from our joint to my personal every month.

My goal, over time, is to take my half back, $80k, and invest how I want to. He was of course mad but I basically said oh well. He should have considered me when he spent it and I was only correcting a wrong.

Recently he made sure the money wasn't in the account when my transfer was scheduled. He did this 2 months in a row and said I could no longer do this. I waited for the money to be there and did the transfer anyway.