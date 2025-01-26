Husband defends friendship with childhood best friend after wife deems gift inappropriate. AITA? + UPDATE

My birthday was yesterday, and we had a small party where we invited some friends from our friend group. When I unwrapped Emma’s gift, it was a framed pic of that childhood photo of me and her.

Emma told me she made a framed pic for herself too and she hung it on her wall. Everyone thought it was a really cool gift. However, when I spoke to my wife later that night, she told me to cut off contact with Emma because she thought it was a really inappropriate gift.

I was shocked and asked my wife why, because this was a pic of 2 kids playing on the grass, 2 kids who are like siblings. I told my wife I wasn’t going to cut off contact with Emma, and that maybe she was just drunk and needed to cool it off.