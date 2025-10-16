'My wife wants to name our son after a Harry Potter character. Am I overreacting?'

She didn’t reply though she just laid her feet on my lap and stayed uncharacteristically quiet for the rest of the night. I know my wife incredibly well and I know she hates getting asked what’s the matter. She’d rather sort it all through in her head first and then later directly come to me afterwards so I waited for that.

This morning we were eating breakfast together and she explained to me that her son was a Sirius and she could feel it. She told me that she’s thought over what I said but thought naming her son after the brightest star in the sky and her favorite fictional character was the only option.