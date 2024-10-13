'My wife is way more affectionate after coming back from a bachelorette party...' + UPDATE

Honestly you might be two people afraid of being cheated on by each other right now and maybe you should bond over that instead of letting it divide you.

SpecialpOps

You're bringing up a great point! When my wife found that one of her friends had stepped out on her longtime boyfriend and she shares a house with, my wife got super affectionate. She would tell me how happy she was with me and that she felt really grateful that she was with a guy like me.

She even started getting sexually adventurous and ordered some really cool underthings. It occurred to me that she might be stepping things up because her friend had stepped out.