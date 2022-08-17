Wife asks if she's wrong for kicking husband out of the delivery room during labor.

Giving birth is no easy task. That's why moms-to-be usually choose to have someone in the delivery room with them to provide comfort and encouragement.

Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Moody009 picked the wrong person to have by her side while she was in labor. Her husband talked on the phone to his buddies, Facetimed his mom, and insulted his wife to such a degree that she had the labor and delivery nurse ask him to leave the room.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for kicking my husband out of the delivery room?"

She writes:

I was in labor for 26 hours and was in a lot of pain as I didn't take an epidural.

My husband was constantly on the phone either playing games or talking with with his "bros" being really loud, when I asked him to please hang up he'd hang up the phone and then like 10 minutes later call them back.