Wife asks if she's wrong for kicking husband out of the delivery room during labor.

Unfortunately, Reddit user u/Moody009 picked the wrong person to have by her side while she was in labor. Her husband talked on the phone to his buddies, Facetimed his mom, and insulted his wife to such a degree that she had the labor and delivery nurse ask him to leave the room.
She writes:
I was in labor for 26 hours and was in a lot of pain as I didn't take an epidural.
My husband was constantly on the phone either playing games or talking with with his "bros" being really loud, when I asked him to please hang up he'd hang up the phone and then like 10 minutes later call them back.
He really wanted to talk to them because his friends went on a boys' trip without him because I asked to stay back so he could be here when I went into labor, they were calling to tell him about how their trip was going