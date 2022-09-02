Wife asks if she's wrong for refusing to put gambling addict hubby on the deed to home.

Do husbands and wives really need to share everything?

Reddit user u/TAGamblingHusband doesn't want to put her husband on the deed to a new house after he previously lost all of their money due to his gambling addiction.

Now, this wife is wondering, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting my Husband on the deed?"

She writes:

I (37F) have been married to my Husband (38M) for 10 years. We both worked good jobs, had a house with a mortgage and otherwise lived normal lives until 5 years ago when everything turned upside down.

My husband has always liked to gamble, it was never excessive, poker night with the boys, a couple of trips to Las Vegas, the lottery that was it. Or so I thought.