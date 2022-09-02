Someecards Logo
Wife asks if she's wrong for refusing to put gambling addict hubby on the deed to home.

Missy Baker
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:05 PM
Do husbands and wives really need to share everything?

Reddit user u/TAGamblingHusband doesn't want to put her husband on the deed to a new house after he previously lost all of their money due to his gambling addiction.

Now, this wife is wondering, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting my Husband on the deed?"

She writes:

I (37F) have been married to my Husband (38M) for 10 years. We both worked good jobs, had a house with a mortgage and otherwise lived normal lives until 5 years ago when everything turned upside down.

My husband has always liked to gamble, it was never excessive, poker night with the boys, a couple of trips to Las Vegas, the lottery that was it. Or so I thought.

Eventually, all the lies and the secrets came out, he'd been gambling, a lot. Online, illegal poker games, horse race betting, everything you could put money down on. He had secret credit cards, emptied our savings account without me realizing, and even took a loan out again the house, faking my signature to do so.

