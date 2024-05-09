Man shocked to find a 'goodbye note' from wife; 'She disappeared without a trace for a year.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

4. Does she feel bad for what she put us through? She claims she does and she wishes she had handled it differently. She said getting away and figuring herself out was best for her.

I told her she was just being selfish. When she first left we were worried something would happen to her and we would never see her again.

She’s always been self centered. I told her she’s taking the easy route and letting everyone else handle the difficult parts. If she gets sick? Kids will take care of her. Goes broke? Live with family. Abandon everyone? They’ll forgive her.