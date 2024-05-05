Wife lies about giving up daughter for adoption, wants to introduce her as a 'family friend.' AITA?

We've been in contact and building a relationship for the last few years. So much therapy. So far, we've kept this all away from our kids. At this point, it's been a few years, and there's interest in having everyone meet.

Thing is, between my wife and Laurel, they've come to an 'agreement' to tell the kids and everyone else in the family that Laurel is a family friend. Absolutely not. I'm sick of the lying.

What they call each other is their own deal and I don't expect that to change, but I'm not lying anymore. I don't like lying to my kids as a policy, but lying to them about who's related to them and who isn't is dangerous.