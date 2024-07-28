'WIBTA if I told my wife's dead husband's parents to stop coming to see our daughter?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I told my wife's dead husband's parents to stop coming to see our daughter?"

I have been married married my wife for about two years now and we had our daughter a year ago. Now, my wife was married before, she got married pretty young, but her husband died. I knew all of this and have been just fine with it. Until now.

See, she's still pretty close to her dead husband's parents. And they were excited for the birth of our child. FYI, they only had the one son, no other children at all.

They have been coming over to our place about once a week. It was fine at first, but it's gotten kind of suffocating. They have visited us more time than either her parent, or my.parents. They have even stayed over our house at times. Something I wouldn't even like even if they were my own parents.