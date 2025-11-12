"AITA for not wanting to take my wife's ex's kids on a family vacation?"

Apologies in advance for the mess that this all is. My wife (43F) and I (45M) have been married for 8 years and have 2 kids (8 & 6). My wife also has a 10-year-old daughter with her ex. My wife and her ex were never married, but her ex also has 2 kids (12 & 13) that my wife was basically a stepmom to.

We live in a smallish town (9-10 thousand population) so all the kids go to the same school district and see each other regularly. My wife obviously is still in contact with her ex regarding their daughter and we routinely get all the kids together, including ex's, for birthdays and stuff like that.