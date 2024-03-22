Wife's husband creepily admits, 'Your houseplants are dead because of me.' AITA? UPDATED.

I sniffed my potting mix and I smelled bleach. The only other adult person in my home with unlimited and unobserved access to my plants is my husband.

I wasnt able to talk to him for several hours, but when I could speak to him I very calmly but very directly asked if he had done something to my plants. He denied it at first. I said I smelled bleach in the potting mix of the Albo my sister had gotten me and that the only person that could have put it there was him and he caved.

He said he was putting small amounts of bleach into the fertilizer water jugs I prepare. I started crying. I asked him why, why would you do this? You know I love these plants why would you destroy them? He didn't really answer nor did he really apologize.