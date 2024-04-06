Husband tells wife her writing career is a hobby; 'your job is to do the dishes.' AITA?

As a partner she cannot expect her husband to shoulder 100% of the economical responsibilities and 50% of the household responsibilities. If she wants to not clean she can use the money she makes from writing to pay for a cleaner… oh wait.

The point of all this is not that she is not allowed to write. It is her right to pursue her dream. What is not right is to expect others to compromise in her place, when she is the one that should compromise.

Writers didn’t start their career by doing nothing all day, having all their expenses handled by others. Either she finds a part time job to pay for a cleaner that cleans in her stead, a full time job so the husband can cut his work hours short and handle the chores as well or… enjoy the great privilege that she has.